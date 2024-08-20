Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Potent Veteran Scorer In This Trade Idea
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made any major additions this offseason outside of drafting Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick.
It's not like the Cavaliers went into the summer without any needs, either.
Cleveland clearly had holes on its roster, and while it was certainly busy extending its own players, it didn't spend any time bolstering the surrounding pieces.
But fortunately, there is still time for the Cavs to make some moves, and they do still have a potential sign-and-trade featuring Isaac Okoro on the table.
That's why the Cavaliers should strongly consider trading Okoro to the Utah Jazz in exchange for old friend Jordan Clarkson.
The Jazz were one of the few teams said to express interest in Okoro, who has generated very little buzz as a restricted free agent. They would surely love to exchange Clarkson for a younger player, so this package may intrigue them.
Meanwhile, Cleveland would add a much-needed scorer off the bench to spell Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland for stretches.
Clarkson spent parts of three seasons with the Cavs between the 2017-18 and 2019-20 campaigns, but didn't really blossom until he got to Utah and won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2020-21.
The 32-year-old is also two seasons removed from averaging 20.1 points per game.
Yes, Clarkson struggles with his efficiency, especially last year when he registered 17.1 points per game on a meager true-shooting percentage of 52.1 percent. However, he is a microwave scorer who can create his own shot, something the Cavaliers could really use off the bench.
Not only that, but Clarkson can facilitate, as evidenced by the fact that he posted five assists a night this past season.
With Garland being rather injury prone over the course of his career, Clarkson could step in and provide Cleveland with some insurance.
To put the cherry on top, Clarkson is very affordable. He is set to earn $14.1 million in 2024-25 and has another $14.3 million left on his deal for 2025-26.
Clarkson may not represent the flashiest addition in the world, but he would certainly help the Cavs.