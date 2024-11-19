Cavaliers Matchup With Celtics About More Than Getting To 16-0
At 15-0 the Cleveland Cavaliers are already in rarefied air.
Only four teams in the history of the NBA can say they got off to similar or better starts to a season. those include the 1993-94 Houston Rockets and the 1948-49 Washington Capitals – two teams that also went 15-0 before suffering a loss. The other team, of course, is the 2015-16 Warriors who start that season a remarkable 24-0.
No matter what happens from here, the Wine and Gold have accomplished something historic. 16-0 though, would come with something that record books don't always account for: respect.
That's because standing in their way of that feat are the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics. A team that is refereed to by many as the modern day version of that aforementioned Warriors team that quickly grew into a dynasty for the better part of the last decade.
The Celtics are the gold standard right now, the team that the other 29 teams are measured against. Whether you're 15-0, or hovering around .500, if you beat the Celtics it carries a little more weight.
That's not to say a 15-0 start to the season hasn't done some of those things for the Cavaliers. In recent weeks, Cleveland has found itself atop the numerous power rankings as the NBA's best team and rightfully so. They've also thrust themselves into the national dialogue in a way other than pundits trying to predict whether or not their top star player is going to stick around or not.
The doubters exist though, particularly from other fan bases around the NBA who refuse to take this Cavaliers team that has been out-dueled in the early rounds of the playoffs in each of the last two years could possibly compete for the league's grand prize in the Larry O'Brien trophy. Those folks will find anything they can to punch holes in this red hot start and make it out to be fools gold. They'll point to the schedule and say "the Cavs haven't played anyone." They'll point to the calendar and say "it's only November."
As November games go though, this one carries some of the greatest of stakes – on top of the fact that it's an Emirates NBA Cup matchup.
In that regard a win over Boston all but guarantees that Cleveland will advance out of their group and into the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament. It's been a thrillingly wild ride to follow along with the streak to this point. It's even birthed a new franchise spokesperson or rather, amphibian in the form Cavs Frog.
All the fun and games – and frogs – go to the back-burner on this one though. This game means more.
Right now the Cavaliers have the curiosity of the NBA world. A win over the Celtics will capture their attention.
This game, is a chance for the Cleveland to cement itself as a true title contender and perhaps the real team to beat in the Eastern Conference. It's a chance to stand alone as the official owners of the second-longest win-streak to start a season in NBA history.
Most importantly though, it's a chance to earn irrefutable respect from across the league. From Stephen A. Smith to his army of impersonators, and even the most skeptical of opposing fans, everyone will understand this Cavaliers team is no fluke.