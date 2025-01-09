Cavaliers' Win Over Thunder Especially Impressive for Major Reason
The Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in a potential NBA Finals preview, coming away with a 129-122 victory at a raucous Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
If it wasn't enough that the Cavaliers defeated the best team in the Western Conference in a playoff atmosphere, there is one massive reason that makes this win look all the more incredible: Donovan Mitchell did not play well at all.
Mitchell scored just 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting in the affair, going 2-for-7 from three-point range.
In years past, that would have been enough to leave Cleveland for dead. The Cavs beating one of the NBA's best squads with Mitchell throwing bricks? Impossible.
But this season, things are different.
Heck, Jarrett Allen, who is not exactly known for his offensive exploits, was the Cavaliers' leading scorer, pouring in 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds and a hefty six assists.
Seven Cleveland players scored in double figures overall, with Max Strus and Ty Jerome combining for 32 points off the bench.
In spite of Mitchell's struggles, the Cavs still managed to shoot a scintillating 52.2 percent from the floor against the league's top-ranked defense, draining 15 triples.
Given the circumstances, this was the Cavaliers' most impressive victory of the 2024-25 campaign, and that is saying a mouthful considering Cleveland is now 32-4.
The Cavs obviously have a difficult road ahead. There is no trophy for being a regular-season champion. All in all, this is just a tune up for the playoffs.
But there is absolutely no doubt that this Cavaliers club is in far better shape than previous iterations when it comes to potentially making a title run.
Cleveland's depth was on full display against the Thunder, and you know what? The Cavs still have between now and the Feb. 6 trade deadline to add more pieces.
This was a brilliant win for the Cavaliers, and they may just be getting started.