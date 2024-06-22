Could The Cavaliers Pursue This Intriguing Wing In Free Agency?
The Cleveland Cavaliers don't have a whole lot of money to work with this offseason, meaning they will have to get creative in order to improve the roster.
They can do that via trades, of course, but they can also look to sign mid-to-low-tier free agents who probably won't be landing lucrative contracts this summer.
One potential player the Cavaliers could pursue is Kelly Oubre.
Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid mentioned Oubre in a list of players who could make sense for Cleveland on a cost-effective basis in free agency, and it's definitely something the Cavs may consider.
Oubre spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers, playing in 68 games and averaging 15.4 points, five rebounds and 1.1 steals over 30.2 minutes per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor, 31.1 percent from three-point range and 75 percent from the free-throw line.
The 28-year-old doesn't really do much to bolster the Cavaliers' shaky perimeter shooting, but he is long, athletic and, in spurts, can be a valuable defensive piece.
There is a reason why I specified "in spurts."
Oubre has all the physical tools needed to be a terrific defensive player, but his effort level on that end of the floor isn't always up to par. His instincts are also questionable, at best.
But with the money that Cleveland will have available, it may have to settle for an Oubre type.
It's certainly not all bad with Oubre, who has a decent free-throw rate (he averaged 4.1 free-throw attempts per 36 minutes this season) and does have a campaign where he registered over 20 points per game under his belt.
Oubre will never be an efficient scorer (his lifetime true-shooting percentage is 54.1 percent), and his highs and lows can be frustrating, but the Cavs were able to win a championship with J.R. Smith playing a pivotal role.
Plus, it's not like Oubre would be starting. He would be supplementing the roster as a bench player, where he is probably best served.
The question is whether or not Oubre would be content with that, as he has primarily been a starter for the last five seasons and has averaged over 30 minutes a night in four of them.
Oubre may not be the most glamorous option, but if he is willing to accept a lesser role, he could provide the Cavaliers with a pretty significant lift next season.