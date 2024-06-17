Predicting Cavaliers 2024-25 Roster, Pre-NBA Draft Edition
There’s been plenty of rumors and reports surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers since they were eliminated from the playoffs. A lot of those have to do with the core four and their future with the organization.
Let’s take a look at where the roster currently is heading into the NBA Draft (which will be held June 26) and predict what their roster will look like at the start of the 2024-25 season.
Cavaliers' Starting Lineup:
- Darius Garland
- Donovan Mitchell
- Max Strus
- Evan Mobley
- Jarrett Allen
Koby Altman said at his end-of-year media availability that he didn’t expect sweeping changes to the roster this offseason. So far, there’s no reason to think there will be.
Teams are reportedly backing off trading for Darius Garland because they don't believe he’ll be available to trade, there’s a growing belief that Donovan Mitchell will sign a max extension, Evan Mobley is likely to get his rookie max deal this offseason, and the Cavs are reportedly reluctant to trade Allen because of his relationship with Mitchell.
The only player that hasn’t been talked about as much is Max Strus. However, he’s heading into the second year of a four-year contract so it makes sense that he’ll be in the mix again.
Based on all of these reports and rumors, running back the same starting five as last season seems to be a likely outcome at this point of the offseason.
Cavaliers' Current Reserves:
- Caris LeVert
- Craig Porter Jr.
- Dean Wade
- Georges Niang
- Isaac Okoro
- Sam Merrill
- Ty Jerome
- (Draft Pick)
The Cavaliers already have a lot of reserves on the roster and players who have earned their spot in an NBA rotation.
Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, and Dean Wade all seem to be locked in next year’s rotation. Craig Porter Jr., Sam Merrill, Ty Jerome, and Georges Niang could all be in the rotation based on need, matchup, or opponent.
Cleveland's Roster Needs:
The Cavaliers have a fairly complete roster heading into next season. Obviously, they will need to fill out the rest of the roster with Damian Jones, Tristan Thompson, and Marcus Morris Sr. all being free agents this offseason.
The Wine and Gold are still in desperate need of a true wing and a backup center. Perhaps Altman could package some of the bench pieces to go out and get a big man or a wing, but either of these needs could still be addressed in the draft.
Some players who would be great fits on Cleveland's roster and are free agents include Doug McDermott, Kyle Anderson, Mason Plumlee, and Derrick Jones Jr.
There’s still plenty of time before next season starts but it’s hard to see this roster looking much different based on Altman's comments.