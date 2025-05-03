Celtics' Jaylen Brown Gives Positive Knee Injury Update Ahead of Knicks Series
The Boston Celtics didn't embark upon their championship quest at full health, as the team entered first-round play against the Orlando Magic with a banged-up Jaylen Brown.
The All-Star wing was visibly limited over the final weeks of the regular season and missed several games down the stretch with what Boston called "right knee posterior impingement." Brown was open while speaking with media during this time that he was not at 100%, he didn't anticipate getting better anytime soon, and it was important for him to try to play through the injury so he can still make an impact in the postseason.
Once the playoffs actually kicked off, though, Brown didn't look particularly limited. The reigning Finals MVP played nearly as well as he did throughout the Celtics' championship run last season while helping eliminate the Magic in five games. He played exceptionally well in Game 2, scoring 36 points with Jayson Tatum sidelined for the first time in his postseason career.
Based off the eye test it certainly seemed like Brown's condition had improved, and he confirmed as much while speaking to reporters on Saturday, giving a positive update on his knee injury as the Celtics prepare to take on the New York Knicks.
"I think I’m starting to turn the curve," Brown said when asked about his health exiting the first round. "Structurally, everything is fine. I’ve had some other stuff going on, but I think I’m trending in the right direction."
Brown's physicality and athleticism are not just key to his game but to how he leads the Celtics. Only a fully healthy Brown (or something close to it) can closely guard the opponent's best player for north of 30 minutes per game while still racing out on the fast break at every opportunity and beating defenders one-on-one with strength and quickness. Those were qualities Brown was lacking in the final games of the regular season, but appeared to regain against the Magic.
With the second round set to tip off on Monday, the Celtics are surely glad to hear Brown feels his health is improving.