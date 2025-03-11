Celtics Win Over Lakers Hits Impressive Regular Season Viewership Milestone
The showdown last Saturday between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers became the most watched NBA regular season game (excluding Christmas Day games) in seven years, per NBA Communications.
The NBA primetime game, which the Celtics won 111-101, averaged 4.61 million viewers and had a peak of 5.3 million viewers on ABC. The only game this season that's surpassed these viewership numbers was the Lakers' contest vs. the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day on ABC, which saw 7.9 million viewers tune in.
Of course, one of the big draws for viewers was seeing Luka Doncic in action against the reigning NBA champions. Doncic, who was traded to the Lakers in February in a blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks, definitely delivered on Saturday night as he scored 34 points with eight rebounds and three assists.
LeBron James posted a double-double (22 points, 14 rebounds) before suffering a groin injury in the fourth quarter. He left the game early and didn't return. James is expected to miss one-to-two weeks with the injury.
On the Celtics side, Jayson Tatum also completed a double-double with 40 points and 12 rebounds. It was his 29th double-double of the season.
Saturday's matchup was the second time these two powerhouse teams faced each other this season. The Lakers and the Celtics won't meet again in the regular season.