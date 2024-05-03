Al Horford Evaluates Role Without Kristaps Porzingis: 'My Job Hasn't Changed'
With Kristaps Porzingis sidelined due to a soleus strain in his right calf that, based on the injury's recovery timetable, may keep him from suiting up in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Celtics will lean even further on Al Horford.
In a season built on Boston sacrificing to maximize having the most talented top six in the NBA, the 16-year veteran embraced a role anchoring the second unit and not being a part of the closing lineup. Entering the current campaign, he started all but 12 of the 1,180 NBA games he played.
While the former Florida Gator transitioned seamlessly to coming off the bench without a dip in production, with the Celtics pacing Porzingis throughout the regular season, he started in 33 of 65 matchups he participated in.
The steady-handed Horford averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and a block per game. He also drilled 41.9% of the 4.0 threes he hoisted.
"He is like our OG; the truest Pro," said Payton Pritchard of Horford on Friday at the Auerbach Center. "How he handles himself is unbelievable. I've watched him on the daily and how he goes about his work and his mentality. He's a big part of this."
In his first playoff start in Porzingis' absence, he registered eight points, six rebounds, and three assists, helping Boston knock the Miami Heat out of the playoffs and punch its ticket to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the seventh time in eight years.
"Al kind of sets the temperature for us with his ability to impact the game basketball-wise," voiced Joe Mazzulla after the Celtics' 118-84 victory to cap a 4-1 series win in their first-round rivalry clash. "Also, with his personality. His aggressiveness. So, he set the table for us. He set the tone for us. And everybody followed suit."
Two days later, at the Auerbach Center, as the C's prepare for a second-round series against whoever prevails between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, Horford shared his outlook on what changes with their seven-foot-three center sidelined.
"I just think that, probably, other guys are gonna get opportunities to contribute and impact," stated the five-time All-Star. "But the things that we do essentially are kind of the same, I would say: our offense, the things that we're running, the things that we're doing."
As for the impact starting has on what's asked of him, Horford conveyed, "My approach kinda remains the same. I want to make sure that, defensively, I'm solid; I'm giving support to the group. That I'm doing the things that I need to do on that end. My job hasn't changed. And then on offense, continuing to stay ready and (do) whatever I need to do."
The former All-NBA selection continued, "For me, it's all about continuing to impact winning. It doesn't change. It's just that now I'll be starting, and now, I'm expecting some of our guys, whether it's Luke (Kornet), whether it's Neemy (Neemias Queta), whether it's Xavier (Tillman Sr.), to step up and be able to play minutes for us when their numbers are called. I'm excited for those guys and for that opportunity."
