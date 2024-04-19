Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla gives glimpse into his competitive mindset
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is consistently dialed in no matter what he’s doing. Mazzulla is someone who carries his detail-oriented coaching mindset with him even when he’s taking on ordinary day-to-day activities.
During his Apr. 19 appearance on Pardon My Take, he explained his thought process and how he aims to “win” in every situation and environment that he finds himself in.
“Literally, how can I win every single situation or environment?” Mazzulla pontificated. “Like, how can I win the environment no matter where I am at any particular time?” What are the threats, the strengths, and the opportunities?”
The Rhode Island native dove a bit deeper, citing revolving doors as a situation he looks to avoid in fear of getting stuck and becoming a “sitting duck.”
“Like I won’t walk through revolving doors,” he added. “If one of them gets stuck then you’re just a sitting duck.. If they get stuck, you’re screwed.”
Mazzulla even has a specific strategy when it comes to choosing a seat when eating at a restaurant.
“Don’t have your back to the door. At a restaurant, I never sit with my back to the door. You always gotta sit to where you can have a vantage point of everything that’s going on around you.”
His coaching mindset even bleeds into his family time. When asked about how he would try and “win” when watching cartoons with his children, Mazzulla explained that he always looks for a lesson to take away from the episode.
“What can I take from this to teach my kid a lesson?” Mazzulla told PFT Commenter. “Like, you can’t just watch this just to watch it. There’s got to be something here that you can learn from it.”
As the Celtics look to win their first NBA Championship since 2008, it seems as if Mazzulla and his hyper-focused mindset may make him the ideal individual to lead the franchise to Banner 18.
