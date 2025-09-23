Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Hints At Returning From Achilles Tear This Season
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum hinted at potentially returning to the basketball court this season.
During an appearance on First Take, Tatum clarified that he has not ruled himself out for the coming season; instead, he is still leaving the door open to playing at some point if his recovery goes well.
"First thing, I haven't said I'm not playing this season," Tatum said. "The most important thing is a full recovery. And I'm not rushing it ... at all. But also, I don't go to rehab six days a week for nothing."
The injury for Tatum came in the playoffs during the Eastern Conference semi-finals, when Boston played the New York Knicks.
He ended up suffering the freak Achilles tear that plagued so many players last season.
More news: Celtics’ Al Horford Receives Update on Rumored Warriors Signing
There was a high volume of Achilles injuries suffered by stars like Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton who picked up the injury during the playoffs as well. New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Dejounte Murray incurred the same injury during the season.
According to Tatum, all of those players have been in contact regarding their recovery.
"We've all been in communication... Dejounte, Dame, Tyrese... we're all at different points in our recovery," the forward added.
"I text them all the time to ask what can you do, and what are you doing in your workouts. We're all in the same boat, just kind of checking in on each other
More news: One Player Who Will Break Out for the Celtics This Season
Several images and videos of Tatum working out have surfaced over the offseason as he looks to get back on the court, though it is a delicate balance that he will need to strike.
Achillies tears are the most devastating injury a basketball player can suffer. Typically, it takes away anywhere from 5 to 20 percent of a player's explosiveness and overall athleticism.
Tatum's Early Achilles Tear
The injury typically happens to players in the latter stages of their prime, but for Tatum and Haliburton, it happened right before their physical peak.
Past examples of stars returning from an Achilles injury include Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant. For Bryant, his came in the closing stages of his career, taking away the limited amount of burst that he had left in the tank.
Durant's injury occurred closer to the peak of his powers, and he was able to return at an elite level, giving players like Tatum hope for a minimal setback.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.