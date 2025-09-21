Celtics’ Al Horford Receives Update on Rumored Warriors Signing
The Boston Celtics wanted to keep Al Horford this offseason. They knew that the center spot was going to look bad with Kristaps Porzingis being traded away and Luke Kornet leaving for a bigger payday.
Horford decided that he didn't have as good a chance to win the championship in Boston as he does in another spot. He has been waiting to sign with the Warriors for a while.
As the Jonathan Kuminga situation continues to drag on, the former Celtics player still looks to be locked in with signing with Golden State.
Former Celtics player Al Horford will still sign with Golden State
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Horford is still committed to signing with the Warriors.
"Al Horford hasn't been able to sign his two-year contract that is lined up because of the Dubs' cap situation as they wait for Kuminga," Siegel notes. "De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II have also not officially signed their deals with Golden State. And then there is Seth Curry, who is likely to finally get the chance to play alongside his brother in The Bay."
Siegel notes that the Warriors feel good about signing all of these players, despite the fact that they only have verbal commitments from them and not signed contracts on the books.
"The Warriors have been at peace, knowing that they have verbal agreements in place and these free agency deals are all but signed at this point. Still, time is running out to make a decision on Kuminga."
The Celtics Will Miss Al Horford This Season
Despite his advanced age, the Celtics will still miss what Horford brings to the table. He's a solid rebounder and an average defender at this point, and he still makes open 3's.
Boston doesn't have a big man who has all of those skills together on the current roster. Having Horford on the roster would certainly have helped them, especially without Jayson Tatum available.
Last season with the Celtics, Horford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 42.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
