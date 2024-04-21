Jayson Tatum Addresses Caleb Martin Incident in Celtics-Heat Game 1
The Boston Celtics waxed the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their first-round series. Up by as many as 34 points, the Celtics ended the night with a comfortable 114-94 victory after a surge from the Heat in the final frame. They dropped 35 points on 14/19 shooting from the field in the fourth.
But that wasn't the big story of the final quarter.
With roughly one minute left to play, Jayson Tatum went up for a rebound and got undercut by Caleb Martin, who was also vying for the ball.
Tatum took a hard fall, nearly slamming his head on the canvas in the process. Martin went to help Tatum up afterward, but Brown pushed his arm out of the way, leading to a scuffle and double techs for the two players.
After the game, Tatum shared his thoughts on the incident.
“I feel fine,” Tatum said. “I mean, I didn’t see it. I went for the rebound, got knocked out of the air, feel, and I got right up, ready to go shoot some free throws.”
Tatum made it a point to pop right up after the fall. He walked swiftly down the floor, waving off the foul to the crowd, almost as if to signal how little he cared about the issue.
“Just understanding [that] it’s playoff basketball,” Tatum said. “It’s a physical game. Playing against a physical team. [Expletive] going to happen. It’s not the last time I’m probably going to get hit like that or fouled in this series. So, you know, I wasn’t hurt. You get hit like that, you just get up. And I knew we [were] in the bonus. So, go down there and knock the free throws down.”
