Jayson Tatum Will Play for Celtics in 2026, Could Debut on Friday

Jayson Tatum will return to the Celtics during the 2025–26 season.

ESPN’s Shams Charania is reporting the six-time All-Star will play this season, and could debut as soon as Friday at home against the Mavericks. Charania claims Tatum is “ready to go” and will make a final decision on his status over the next day.

The six-time All-Star has been out for the entire season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon during the second round of the playoffs in 2025.

It was uncertain whether Tatum would return during the 2025–26 campaign, as recovery from Achilles surgery can take up to a year.

Boston is currently 41–21 and occupy the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Tatum will likely be eased back in, but his return will be welcome for a Celtics team chasing its second championship in three seasons.

