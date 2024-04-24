Joe Mazzulla Addresses Celtics Having Zero NBA Awards Finalists
The theme of this season for the Boston Celtics is sacrifice. They boast the NBA's most talented top six. Maximizing that advantage has required them to embrace whatever role each game requires of them.
A prime example is Jayson Tatum's steadfast commitment to making the right play regardless of what's asked of him. In Sunday's series opener, the Miami Heat repeatedly sent a second defender at him to limit his impact as a scorer.
The five-time All-Star appeared to relish carving up the visitors' defense as a facilitator, making the unselfish play routinely, setting up his teammates to step into the scoring spotlight.
But while that type of approach was paramount to Boston amassing a 64-18 record, the best mark in the Association this season, putting the collective first, coupled with the Celtics' talent, has done them no favors on the NBA Awards ballot.
Not a single player on the team that ranked first in plus-minus rating (11.3), scored the most points per 100 possessions (122.2), allowed the second-fewest per 100 possessions (110.6), and had the best net rating (11.7) in the regular season is even a finalist for an individual accolade.
That extends to head coach Joe Mazzulla, arguably the biggest snub of the group.
When asked if the Celtics not getting recognized on this year's awards ballot bothered him, Boston's bench boss conveyed, "No, not at all. I think it's beautiful."
"Why would you get an award for the past?" He continued. Perhaps, if this were a younger, less accomplished team, Mazzulla would have to address it with them. But that wasn't necessary for a roster filled with mature individuals who have garnered prestigious individual honors and signed lucrative contracts.
"The great thing about this team is, I think from day one, we've appreciated the individual awards that we've gotten from the Player of the Month, Staff of the Month, and whatnot," said the Celtics' second-year head coach. "But at the end of the day, I think one of the biggest strengths of this team is they haven't had that agenda. And so none of the guys have brought it up, and I don't think it's important at all because we're all focused on what we need to do as a team."
Further Reading
Celtics 'Ready for a Fight' in Game 2 vs. Heat
Jaylen Brown on Confronting Caleb Martin: 'Got My Guy's Back'
The Keys to Kristaps Porzingis Containing Bam Adebayo and What to Watch for in Game 2
Celtics Bench Stars in Its Role in Game 1 Win vs. Heat: 'An Identity of Our Team'
Jayson Tatum Discusses First-Career Playoff Triple-Double: 'A Beautiful Game'
Celtics Protect the Parquet in Dominant Display in Game 1 vs. Heat
Kristaps Porzingis Makes Clear What Celtics' Mindset is Entering Playoffs
How do the Heat Adapt Without Jimmy Butler? Joe Mazzulla Weighs in
Brad Stevens Addresses Potential Extension with Derrick White