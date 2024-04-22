Caleb Martin Comments on Collision With Jayson Tatum
With roughly a minute to go in the fourth quarter in Game 1 of the Boston Celtics’ first-round series against the Miami Heat forward, chaos ensued.
As Jayson Tatum soared for a rebound, Caleb Martin ran into him. He undercut Tatum, causing the Celtics superstar to come crashing down onto his back, nearly smacking his head against the ground.
Celtics guard Jrue Holiday checked Martin on his way toward the basket, causing Martin’s momentum to carry him into Tatum.
Once Tatum hit the ground, Martin attempted to help him up, but Jaylen Brown slapped his hand out of the way. The two players got into an altercation, picking up double technicals. Meanwhile, Tatum got up quickly and walked down to the other end of the court, seemingly brushing off the incident.
After the game, Martin shared his thoughts on how the events unfolded. (H/t Bobby Manning of CLNS Media)
“Nothing,” Martin said when asked what went down in the commotion. “I mean, he’s [Brown] just— [It was a] hard foul [and] he’s trying to stick up for his teammate. I don’t know. I tried to go help him up. Obviously, I go a— I just heard him hit the floor.
“Obviously, I knew I hit him pretty hard, but momentum was carrying me. I didn’t think I got pushed into that direction. But, hard foul. Tried to pick him up. It’s just what it is. [If] Jimmy was on the floor, I’m sure I would have done the same thing, I’m sure. It’s just what it is.
Tatum wasn’t upset about the foul after the game, chalking up to the physicality of postseason basketball. “It’s not the last time I’m probably going to get hit like that or fouled in this series,” Tatum said.
