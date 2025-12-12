Bucks' Albatrosses Carry Milwaukee to Stunning Upset Over Celtics Without Giannis

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to upset the Boston Celtics as a double-digit underdog on many sportsbooks. Led by Kyle Kuzma (31 points, six rebounds) and Bobby Portis (27 points, 10 rebounds), the owners of the Bucks' supposed worst contracts provided priceless value in the 116-101 win at the Fiserv Forum.

As Milwaukee enters trade season, many are expecting the team to start over with a Giannis deal. Myles Turner could conceivably be swapped after that. While some believe the Bucks would then have trouble moving off the remaining big contracts on their books, perhaps Kuzma and Portis could be key pieces of the era that comes next.

Or, maybe the Celtics' defense is that much of a work-in-progress that underperforming players could look like stars. Milwaukee shot 58% from the field on just 79 attempts from the field. The Bucks were methodical, not forcing the tempo and getting a lot of shots up, and still shot the Cs out of the gym.

Boston went small for the most part, deploying Josh Minott and Jordan Walsh at the 5 during non-Neemias Queta minutes. The gamble didn't kill the Celtics on the boards, and the Bucks scored 50 points in the paint, around the league average.

The pivot spot is still one Boston should look to improve by the trade deadline, though. Giving up 58 points to Kuzma and Portis is a clear sign that there isn't enough versatility for the Celtics' current center rotation.

What's Next For the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks travel to Brooklyn for a one-game road trip against the Brooklyn Nets before returning home for a matchup with the Toronto Raptors next Thursday.

What's Next For the Boston Celtics

The Celtics return to the TD Garden after having their five-game winning streak snapped for a two-game home stand against the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.