Kristaps Porzingis previews Celtics-Heat series: 'It’s going to be a war'
The Celtics first-round series against the Heat tips off tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 EST, and Kristaps Porzingis knows it’s going to be a difficult matchup.
“We have to expect them to be ultra-aggressive, ultra handsy, trying to do all the little dirty things they can — not dirty things, but mess up the game a little bit to get some advantages,” Porzingis told reporters at practice on Saturday. “We have to be ready for that. It's gonna be a war.”
The Celtics and the Heat have had very different seasons so far – Boston finished the season 64-18 — securing the best record in the league weeks ago — while Miami finished 46-26 and came one loss away from postseason elimination. Boston won all three regular season games against Miami this season, but the two teams haven’t faced off since February.
In that game, tensions ran high, with Duncan Robinsons and Jaylen Brown getting in an altercation that involved Brown shoving Robinson after the two got tangled up.
Afterwards, Robinson described the play as “dangerous, unnecessary, and excessive” while Brown defended himself postgame.
"Miami's known for getting away with a lot of that stuff, kind of mucking up the game,” Brown said. “At the end of the day, you gotta protect and own your space. I feel like Duncan Robinson knew what he was doing there, trying to get tangled up, trying to draw whatever. I don't know what he was trying to do, but I bet you he won't do it again."
Bam Adebayo, who’s been a cornerstone of the Miami roster that’s faced the Celtics in three of the last four postseasons, also said he anticipated a battle. After the Heat beat the Bulls in Friday’s win-or-go-home play-in game, the star center looked ahead toward the first round.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Adebayo said, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. “It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be in the mud, it’s not going to be pretty basketball, and that’s usually how it’s been when we see that team.”
Most pundits predict a Celtics win, with all twelve ESPN analysts expecting the Celtics to advance. Still, the Heat are in a similar position they were last year – an 8th seed armed with significant postseason experience. Last year, Miami upset the Bucks, Knicks, and Celtics en route to an NBA Finals appearance, and though the Celtics are heavily favored in the first round, Porzingis noted he expects the first-round match-up to be challenging.
“The intensity is much higher. Each game has some adjustments – it’s like a chess game,” Porzingis said. “And to play against an experienced team like Miami and coach [Erik] Spoelstra, who always has some tricks – it will be very, very interesting. We look forward to that challenge.”
