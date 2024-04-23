NBA Reportedly Reaches Ruling on Caleb Martin's Hard Foul on Jayson Tatum
The NBA is not expected to upgrade the Caleb Martin foul on Jayson Tatum to a flagrant foul or suspension, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.
Martin, with his Miami Heat down big with under a minute to go, initiated contact, colliding with Tatum, sending the MVP candidate to the parquet, falling hard on his back. He got up, showed his inner-Kevin Garnett toughness, and shrugged it off like it was nothing and converted the free throws.
Martin seemed as if he looked to walk over to Tatum and apologize after the accidental level he gave him, but Jaylen Brown was not happy and took no exception walking over with Kristaps Porzingis to share a word. Martin could have taken home the Eastern Conference Finals MVP last May when he averaged north of 19 points per game against the Celtics in their series where Boston almost pulled off the dramatic 3-0 comeback.
Tatum had his first career triple-double in the playoffs with 23 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in the Celtics' 114-94 win in Sunday's series opener. Martin had said postgame how his contact with Tatum was unintentional and he tried to apologize.
The Heat were once down 30, but they stormed back in the fourth quarter to cut it to 12. Boston was able to prevail and maintain a 20-point deficit to win in blowout fashion.
The Celtics will look to add on to their lead, continue to dominate this postseason and go up 2-0 on Wednesday night.
