Al Horford Reveals Gameplan for Celtics With Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum Injuries
The Boston Celtics managed to take a 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic despite missing Jayson Tatum due to a wrist injury. Heading into Game 3, they might be dealing with more injuries, with Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown both questionable.
The Celtics do have the depth to overcome it, especially with the Orlando Magic being unable to keep up on offense. As long as the Celtics can slow down Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner somewhat, they can win.
That would become much tougher if Tatum, Brown, and Holiday are all out, given they are the players who have the physicality and/or size to defend those two players.
However, veteran and leader of the team, Al Horford, is confident in the squad and know that the team is built to overcome injuries to top players.
"We’ve had to deal with this kind of all season, and because of that, some of our other guys have gotten opportunities. And it’s no different. Our guys stay ready. We’re preparing for it. Whether it’s Sam Hauser coming off the bench and having an impact, Luke, Baylor, whoever it is; we just have to stay ready at any moment," Horford told Celtics media.
That is the nature of a great team, they have plenty of depth and each player, even those on the end of the bench, is all ready to go if necessary.
Baylor Scheierman specifically is an interesting name for Horford to mention. Scheierman is a rookie who got very limited minutes, but had his moments when playing.
He came into the league as a solid rebounder and scorer, but struggled to find his shooting form, shooting just 36% from the field and 32% from three in 12.4 minutes per game.
That doesn't seem like a reliable contributor on paper in the playoffs, but it is entirely possible he has stayed ready as Horford indicated and his shot will be better in the playoffs.
Sam Hauser is much more likely to become an important contributor if multiple players are out. He showed last year he could give solid minutes in the playoffs with his three-point shooting and size on the wing.
He also shot 45% from the field and 42% from three during the season, so he definitely seems ready to help out in the playoffs more. He didn't score at all in the first two games, but that will likely change in the coming games.
Luke Kornet also will need to contribute more, but he is not quite as important to replacing missing wings and guards. He can provide more minutes as a solid defender and rebounder on both ends of the floor.
