Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown in Danger of Missing Game 3
A trio of Boston Celtics stars could sit out a critical Game 3 matchup against the Orlando Magic in the first round of Boston's title defense.
Per Boston, All-Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, plus All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday, could all miss the best-of-seven series' first game in Orlando, slated to tip off on Friday night.
Brown, who has been dealing with a right knee posterior impingement for months and needed a pain-reducing injection ahead of the playoffs, has been downgraded to merely questionable to square off against the Magic. He's a new addition to the Celtics' injury report since Thursday.
Tatum missed out on Game 2 of the series on Tuesday — the 27-year-old's first skipped postseason action since he was selected by Boston out of Duke with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He suffered a right wrist distal radius bone bruise during Game 1 of the series and is considered doubtful to return to the court in time for Game 3.
Holiday, who's been playing with a pinky injury for months, incurred a right hamstring strain during Game 2 and has been downgraded to questionable.
This story will be updated...