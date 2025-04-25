Inside The Celtics

Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown in Danger of Missing Game 3

Alex Kirschenbaum

Nov 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) helps forward Jayson Tatum (0) onto his feet after a foul late during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
A trio of Boston Celtics stars could sit out a critical Game 3 matchup against the Orlando Magic in the first round of Boston's title defense.

Per Boston, All-Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, plus All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday, could all miss the best-of-seven series' first game in Orlando, slated to tip off on Friday night.

Brown, who has been dealing with a right knee posterior impingement for months and needed a pain-reducing injection ahead of the playoffs, has been downgraded to merely questionable to square off against the Magic. He's a new addition to the Celtics' injury report since Thursday.

Tatum missed out on Game 2 of the series on Tuesday — the 27-year-old's first skipped postseason action since he was selected by Boston out of Duke with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He suffered a right wrist distal radius bone bruise during Game 1 of the series and is considered doubtful to return to the court in time for Game 3.

Holiday, who's been playing with a pinky injury for months, incurred a right hamstring strain during Game 2 and has been downgraded to questionable.

