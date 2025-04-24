Celtics Could Be Without Two Starters For Game 3 vs Magic
As the Boston Celtics' ongoing first round playoff series against the Orlando Magic heads to Florida, the reigning champs may be without two key starters for Game 3.
More Boston Celtics News: NBA Players Voted for Celtics as Repeat Champions and the Results Are Shocking
Per Justin Turpin of WEEI, six-time All-Star Boston power forward Jayson Tatum — who sat out Game 2 with a distal radius bone bruise in his right wrist — has been upgraded to doubtful to play against Orlando. Two-time All-Star Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, meanwhile, has been downgraded to questionable with a strained right hamstring.
More Boston Celtics News: Predicting Rest of Celtics vs Magic Playoff Series
If Tatum and Holiday do miss the matchup, championship head coach Joe Mazzulla has a variety of options for their replacements.
Holiday's hamstring strain is just his latest ailment. The 6-foot-4 UCLA product has been dealing with a rare mallet finger injury on his right pinky for most of the season, although his jumper has improved heading into the playoffs.
Tatum, 27, missed his first postseason action ever when he was benched for Game 2. Although he's Boston's best player, he has occasionally struggled with his offense in the playoffs. His defense, however, had taken no nights off — until the aforementioned 109-100 Celtics victory.
Newly-minted Sixth Man of the Year point guard Payton Pritchard seems like the obvious replacement for Holiday, although he is a defensive sieve. Mazzulla could also opt for a bit more size to replace Holiday, and bring in 6-foot-8 wing Sam Hauser, 6-foot-6 rookie guard Baylor Scheierman, or 6-foot-7 forward Torrey Craig.
Reserve center/power forward Al Horford, himself a former five-time All-Star during his halcyon days with Boston and the Atlanta Hawks, seems likely to replace Tatum.
Currently, Boston leads Orlando 2-0 in the series. The 61-21 Celtics look well-positioned to repeat — if their health holds.
In the playoffs this season, Holiday has been averaging 10.0 points on .467/.429/1.000 shooting splits, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks a night. Holiday even notched a rare dunk in Game 2.
During his lone playoff available game so far, a resounding 103-86 Game 1 victory, Tatum scored 17 points on 8-of-22 shooting from the field, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out four dimes, swiped a steal and blocked one shot.
NBA Players Rank Celtics Star Among League's Most Underrated
Celtics Teammates React to Jaylen Brown's First Practice Since Knee Procedure
Former All-Star Claims Celtics Legend Was Tougher to Defend Than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reignites NBA, NFL Drama with Latest Comments
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.