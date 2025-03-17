Bill Simmons Father Believes Celtics Could Trade Jaylen Brown
The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has helped to fuel the Boston Celtics over the past few years, culminating with a title last year. But the duo has seen its share of criticism and doubt along the way.
Due to many people wondering how the two players would work together, many have called for Boston to split them up. But, the team has refused to do so and they remain as strong as any two players in the NBA.
However, the upcoming sale of the franchise could complicate some things. Due to the new CBA rules in place, teams are more hamstrung financially and it could cause some issues for the heavy-spending Celtics.
During a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons' father weighed in on the status of Boston. The elder Simmons said that Boston could look to move on from Brown depending on how the sale of the team goes.
Simmons' father pointed to the Dallas Mavericks and their trade of star point guard Luka Doncic as an example of what could happen.
“When (owners) come in from outside of Massachusetts, they come in with … different ideas,” the elder Simmons pointed out.
“They all wanna do their one thing,” the younger Simmons replied. “And then you end up in the Luka Dončić situation, where you have the new Dallas owners (saying), ‘yeah, let’s trade him!’”
“If they don’t have deep enough pockets, Brown’s probably on his way out the door,” he said.
Simmons didn't fully push back against the thoughts from his father, somewhat agreeing that the tax bill could cause problems.
“The tax bill is pretty crazy … I think some of it will depend on what happens in the playoffs … I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” he said.
The Celtics have their core locked up on long-term contracts but they are heavy prices and new ownership may not be willing to spend as freely. This would likely see the team make some big moves and ship out some players.
It remains to be seen what will take place but this core may not have a lot of time left together. Of course, the new owners could keep everyone together but only time will tell.
