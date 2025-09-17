Can Celtics' Derrick White Reach All-Star Status This Season? Insider Weighs In
Heading into this season, the Boston Celtics are going to look like a much different team than fans are used to watching. Instead of being a championship contender, they might miss the playoffs.
Trading away two starters and having their best player hurt for the entire year means that the Celtics are going to have to rely on new guys to step up offensively.
Derrick White is going to be one of those starters who is going to take on a new role. Could he be an All-Star this season with more opportunities to score? One Celtics insider believes he will.
More news: Celtics Named 'Best Fit' for Future Hall of Fame Free Agent by NBA Insider
Celtics Guard Derrick White Could Make an All-Star Team This Year
According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Boston, he believes White could make an All-Star team this year if his production jumps as expected.
"While it feels like White is one to shun individual honors, it’s pretty obvious that the only major honor that has eluded him in recent seasons has been an All-Star nod. Some poorly-timed cold streaks have conspired against him -- along with the fact that Boston’s roster has been overflowing with talent -- but it sure feels like there will be an opportunity to earn that All-Star selection this season."
Forsberg points to one specific game without Tatum in the lineup as justification that White's production will jump in a meaningful way.
"While it feels like White is one to shun individual honors, it’s pretty obvious that the only major honor that has eluded him in recent seasons has been an All-Star nod. Some poorly-timed cold streaks have conspired against him -- along with the fact that Boston’s roster has been overflowing with talent -- but it sure feels like there will be an opportunity to earn that All-Star selection this season."
More news: Could Al Horford Return to Celtics Amid Warriors Uncertainty? Insider Answers
Celtics Guard Derrick White Has Shown The Ability to Put Up All-Star Numbers Without Jayson Tatum
Forsberg cites an eight-game stretch in which the Celtics didn't have Tatum as evidence for how good White can be this season.
"In eight regular-season games played without Tatum last season, White averaged 20.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. The Celtics were +75 in his 274 Tatum-less minutes. That feels like the sort of stat line that would get the attention of All-Star voters."
Of course, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were both on the roster during those games. White won't have that luxury this year.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.