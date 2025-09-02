Celtics’ $118 Million Champ Explains Decision to Sign Lucrative Extension
A key 2024 Boston Celtics champion has revealed why he agreed to a lucrative contract extension to remain at TD Garden.
This summer, Boston team president Brad Steven has offloaded a lot of the championship pieces that led the team to a 64-18 record and its 18th title in 2023-24 and a 61-21 finish last year.
Stevens ditched starting All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday and starting center Kristaps Porzingis in separate trades to cut costs. He also let backup center Luke Kornet link up with the ascendant San Antonio Spurs on a three-year, $41 million free agent contract.
It appears fan favorite sixth man center/power forward Al Horford, who was reportedly offered a veteran's minimum deal to stay in town, is also allegedly on the move this summer. The Golden State Warriors are circling the 39-year-old former five-time All-Star.
But the Celtics did retain four of their top seven champion players this offseason — so far.
Five-time All-NBA Boston forward Jayson Tatum will be on the shelf for most or even all of the 2025-26 season, but Stevens appears committed to keeping the 6-foot-8 former Dukie on board.
Four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown, two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White, and reigning Sixth Man of the Year point guard Payton Pritchard are the other key championship cogs still on the club.
How Invested is Boston in Its Remaining Champions?
It appears that Boston is at least committed to this group for the time being.
Fresh off helping the Celtics win a title in July 2024, White inked a four-season, $118.1 million contract extension to stick around. The deal includes a 2028-29 player option and 15 percent trade kicker.
During a recent episode of his new podcast "White Noise" (as shared by ClutchPoints' Daniel Donabedian), he explained his thinking behind the decision.
“I didn't want to play nowhere else. I wanted to be in Boston. I said that. I've always said that. And so, it was pretty simple, pretty straightforward, so signing that, [I was] super excited just to stay in Boston and continue to be a Celtic. Hopefully do great things in Boston," White said. "More years in Boston. This is what I want. This is what my family wants."
In 76 healthy bouts for Boston last season, White averaged 16.4 points on .442/.384/.839 shooting splits, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals a night.
"Boston has been good. My kids were born in Boston, I kind of developed as a player in Boston," White said. "That's really what it was about. It was like, 'Where do I want to be? and 'What's going to make me happy?' And I knew that was going to be in Boston. I love it in Boston.”
