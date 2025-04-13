Celtics Accomplish Feat That Hasn't Been Seen Since 2015 Warriors
The Boston Celtics have completed their regular season, finishing the year with a record of 61-21 for the season. After taking down the Charlotte Hornets in their final two games, Boston has now accomplished a feat that hasn't been done in 10 years.
The 61 wins by the Celtics are the most by a defending champion since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors. This is a great accomplishment from the Celtics and shows that they are ready to repeat as NBA champions this year.
The Celtics will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, just a few games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the standings. While this team won't have home court advantage throughout the playoffs, they are still considered one of the favorites to win it all.
Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and it's shown in how they play on the court. This team is loaded from top to bottom, giving them a major advantage over the majority of teams around the NBA.
The Celtics are still waiting to see who they will face in the first round of the playoffs. However, they only have two options: the Orlando Magic or the Atlanta Hawks.
Both sides will present their own set of issues for Boston, but the Celtics are confident that they can handle whomever they play. Orlando is a much stronger defensive team while the Hawks are better on the offensive side of the ball.
Boston may prefer the Hawks in a potential series, simply because Orlando has a higher ceiling than Atlanta. But the Celtics should be able to handle whichever team earns the right to play them.
This Celtics team is on a mission to repeat this year, and many believe that they have the best chance to make it happen. The playoffs are always a grind, But Boston has battled all year, giving them a chance to prove themselves again in the upcoming postseason.
