Celtics' Al Horford Has Deal 'All But Signed' With One Team: Report
Boston Celtics center Al Horford still does not have a team for next season, officially at least, though an NBA insider provided an update on his free agency status.
Horford was projected to come back to Boston during the offseason, especially since the Celtics were likely to trade Kristaps Porzingis. As the offseason progressed, the president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, said Horford coming back was "unlikely."
According to reporting from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Horford has already agreed to joining the Golden Warriors, but the deal is pending a resolution on Jonathan Kuminga, the Dubs restricted free agent.
Al Horford hasn't been able to sign his two-year contract that is lined up because of the Dubs' cap situation as they wait for Kuminga," Siegel reports.
"De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II have also not officially signed their deals with Golden State. And then there is Seth Curry, who is likely to finally get the chance to play alongside his brother in The Bay," Siegel adds of Stephen Curry's little brother.
"The Warriors have been at peace, knowing that they have verbal agreements in place and these free agency deals are all but signed at this point," Siegel notes. "Still, time is running out to make a decision on Kuminga."
Horford played seven seasons with the Celtics, playing a key role in the team' success over the years.
During his time with Boston, he averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He shot an impressive 38.8 percent from three and had 1.1 blocks.
The center offered a two-way value, defending the rim well, moving on the perimeter, and rebounding, while spacing the floor and moving the ball on offense.
He specialized in corner 3-point shots, giving shots, and creating a passing outlet in case they were sent an extra defender.
Even if he does not return to Boston, Stevens believes that the big man is all-timer.
“If he were to go and play somewhere else, I think he’s an all-time Celtic. He’s a winner and did everything he could for this organization not only from the games but also how he impacted our younger players," he said.
