Celtics' Al Horford Thanks Modern NBA Style For Extending Career
The NBA seems to have players who are playing longer than ever before. Players like LeBron James, Mike Conley, Jeff Green, Brook Lopez, Chris Paul, and Al Horford have been in the league for a long time. Most of those players are still playing at an effective level, too.
Horford is still playing with the Boston Celtics. A lot of people speculated that he might retire after the Celtics won the title last season. Many thought that would be the perfect time for him to end his NBA career. After all, he has been in the league since 2007 when he was the third overall pick.
Instead, Horford decided to return to the Celtics at the age of 38. He has missed some games due to injury but finally looks healthy. Horford didn't even think he'd be able to play this long. He credits the way the game has changed as the reason he's been able to play into his late 30s.
“I believe that for me, physically, it has added years to my career,” he added. “It's been good for me, and I think Brook saw it as well, and it's been a great benefit. And now, guys are coming in from college, and they're already shooting it, and they're confident, [coaches are] giving them the green light, and it's a good thing.”
The increase in the number of threes taken by teams has allowed him to keep his body from getting beaten up in the post. Horford has transformed into a solid three-point shooter himself as well. He's a career 38% three-point shooter. As he moved further away from the post, he needed to figure out a way to be effective offensively.
“I just think that it's just the progression of the game, the evolution of the game,” Horford said. “My rookie year, I would have never imagined this. I would have never imagined 10 years ago, seeing that many 3-point shots being shot, and it's just the way that the game is just going."
Horford's years are certainly numbered, though. He is taking it on a year-by-year basis. His career might extend until he's 40, but it all depends on how he feels. He finally got the championship ring he so desperately desired last season, so he doesn't have anything left to prove.
