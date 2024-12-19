Celtics Injury Report: Crucial Starter Listed as Questionable For Bulls Showdown
It seems that the only thing that can stop the Boston Celtics from a repeat appearance in the NBA Finals is a rash of injuries. That might not even slow them down. Despite having multiple players miss several games this season, they are still second in the Eastern Conference standings.
Boston is the third-highest-scoring team in the NBA. They also take significantly more threes than anyone in the league. They take an astounding 51 threes per game. The next closest team is the Bulls, who take 43.7 threes per game. Part of the reason they are able to hoist so many deep shots is because of the versatility in their starting lineup.
Everyone in the starting lineup is a threat to shoot threes. Unfortunately, one player hasn't been in the lineup enough to help them score more inside and outside, as well as protect the rim on defense. That player is Kristaps Porzingis, who has played in just seven games this season.
Porzingis' latest injury is to his right heel. It forced him out of the first half of Boston's most recent game against the Wizards. After the game, he didn't seem to think that it was too bad of an injury. Joe Mazzulla didn't seem to think that either, and that's reflected in the injury report ahead of their game against the Bulls.
Ahead of the game against Chicago, Porzingis is officially listed as questionable. Clearly, that heel injury isn't something that is significantly hampering him. Even if he doesn't play this game, he will likely return in the next game or two following a little bit of rest.
If Porzingis doesn't end up playing in this game, Luke Kornet is the likely candidate to start in his stead. When he does start, he typically doesn't play more than 15 minutes. Boston likes to get to their bench fairly quickly when one of their starting players isn't in the lineup.
Al Horford could also be back in the starting lineup if Porzingis doesn't play. Horford is off the injury report himself after he missed the game against Washington for rest purposes. He's more likely to start than Kornet is if Porzingis can't go.
Porzingis is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 48% shooting so far this season. He just needs to be able to stay on the court to help the Celtics make a run at the number-one seed in the East.
