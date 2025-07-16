Celtics All-Star Linked to Warriors in Potential Blockbuster Move
The Boston Celtics are still trying to figure out who their starting center is going to be. They traded away Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kornet signed a deal with the Spurs.
That means that the Celtics are stuck without an experienced center for next season. Al Horford is the only guy they have, but he is likely going to be moving on.
Brad Stevens essentially acknowledged that he won't be coming back to Boston. At this point, it's just a matter of which team Horford will be playing for next season.
More news: Celtics' Brad Stevens Unintentionally Reveals Al Horford's Future
For quite a while, Horford has been linked to the Golden State Warriors. He is looking for a team that has a shot to win the championship next year. That will not be the Celtics.
Without Jayson Tatum available for perhaps all of next season, the Celtics don't stand a chance of winning the title. Horford likely only has a year left, so he wants to win a ring if he's going to play.
The Celtics will have to look at other options for the starting center spot if they don't want to have to put Luka Garza or Neemias Queta out there. At this point, that might be what they have to do.
Unless there is a trade brewing that no one knows about, the Celtics will likely have to trot out once of those two players as the starter next season. They will be taking next season as a gap year, anyway.
More news: Celtics NBA Champion Forward Signs in Israel
Boston has to figure out the future of that center position, especially now that Horford is going to be either with another team or having retired. Those are the two options for him at this point.
If Horford does play for the Warriors, he fits well with their style of play. He can still hit some open threes and rebound at a solid level, even at his age. He's good for their small-ball lineup, too.
Horford is still best used off the bench at his age, so that's part of the reason why he doesn't want to return to Boston. They might make him play too many minutes at this stage of his career.
More news: Celtics News: Al Horford's Wife Makes Major Announcement
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.