Celtics NBA Champion Forward Signs in Israel
The Boston Celtics have seen tons of changes during this unpredictable offseason, and although Oshae Brissett wasn't on the roster last season, he was a beloved member of the 2023-24 championship run to raise banner No. 18.
Brissett is heading overseas next season to play for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel, inking a two-year deal with the club.
More news: Celtics' Brad Stevens Unintentionally Reveals Al Horford's Future
General Manager Claudio Coldebella spoke on Brissett after the team announced the signing.
“It’s great to bring a former NBA champion to Tel Aviv,” Coldebella said. “From the beginning he was our first choice. He’s a player who fits our system and his teammates, who can play in various positions, and who, thanks to his athleticism, energy, and desire to compete, is always very useful in many aspects of the game. We can’t wait to welcome Oshae to the Maccabi family.”
Maccabi Tel Aviv plays in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and the Israeli Premier League where they are the defending champions, clinching their 26th title in team history.
More news: Celtics News: Al Horford's Wife Makes Major Announcement
Brissett averaged 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds across his six seasons in the NBA. After leaving the Celtics ahead of last season and inking a 10-day deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this past March, superstar Jayson Tatum spoke highly of his teammate.
"That’s my brother. Happy for him. He definitely deserves to be in the league so hopefully he finds a home – even if it’s in Philadelphia."
Brissett secured the 10-day contract after averaging 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game in the G League with the Long Island Nets.
The Toronto, Canada native will now head overseas to start the next chapter of his professional basketball career, and at 27 years old, perhaps one day he will return to an NBA franchise.
More news: Celtics NBA Champion Signs With East Rival in Free Agency
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.