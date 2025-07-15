Celtics News: Al Horford's Wife Makes Major Announcement
The future of Celtics star big man Al Horford is in limbo. There is little chance that he will return to Boston, and his two options appear to be signing with a new team or retiring.
His future in the NBA is still uncertain, but that is far from what can be in his personal life. Horford's wife, Amelia Vega, announced that they will be welcoming their sixth kid into the world.
Vega shared the news on her personal Instagram.
According to her post, Vega is due in December of this year. Whether or not Horford will still be in the league at that time, only time will tell.
Horford remains one of the most intriguing names on the free agent market. Despite multiple options on the table, the veteran big man has yet to make a decision two weeks into free agency.
The four teams that appear to be in the running for Horford are the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Atlanta Hawks, one of his former teams.
The 39-year-old is coming off what may have been his final run with Boston. While he was load-managed throughout the season, Horford made the most of his opportunities, averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc in 60 appearances, logging 27.7 minutes per contest.
