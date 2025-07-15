Celtics' Brad Stevens Unintentionally Reveals Al Horford's Future
The Boston Celtics made it clear that one of their priorities was to try and bring Al Horford back for next season. They wanted to have his veteran presence back for a new roster.
Brad Stevens made it known that bringing him back was one of his two biggest priorities. After trading away Kristaps Porzingis and losing Luke Kornet in free agency, having Horford back would be a great luxury.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that is going to be the case. While Horford hasn't officially signed elsewhere yet, Stevens essentially confirmed that he won't be back with the Celtics.
While he was on a Summer League broadcast during the Celtics and Knicks game, Stevens all but confirmed that Horford won't be with the Celtics next season.
"It's hard to see Jrue go. It's hard to see Kristaps go, Luke, Al. It's just been unbelievable people to have in our group and have added value. I know that when they come back to Boston this year, it'll be pretty special with tributes for all of them."
Stevens is telling Celtics fans that they won't be seeing Horford in a Celtics uniform next season, which makes sense considering the fact that he's been linked to other teams.
The Celtics won't have a center back from last year who has any experience in big games. Boston is going to have to learn whether Neemias Queta or Luka Garza is ready to start.
Horford will now be playing for another team that has a shot to win a title next year. The Celtics won't have a shot to win it all without Jayson Tatum, who might not play at all next season because of a torn Achilles.
Horford doesn't have much time in the NBA left. If he's going to keep playing, he might as well try to win a championship. At this point, that's the only other thing he has to play for.
This past season with the Celtics, Horford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 42.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
