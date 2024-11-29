Celtics Alums Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett React to Surprise Kristaps Porzingis Injury News
Boston Celtics starting center Kristaps Porzinigs made a surprisingly early return to the hardwood from an offseason surgery on a left ankle tendon earlier this week.
In Boston's 126-94 blowout of the L.A. Clippers on Monday, Porzingis made a big two-way impact across just 22:36 of action as he's eased back into Boston's system. The 7-foot-2 former All-Star scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor (1-of-6 from long range) and 3-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, grabbed six rebounds, dished out two dimes, blocked a pair of shots and swiped one steal.
Upon hearing that Porzingis would be returning to Boston's lineup, former 2008 Celtics champions Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett excitedly explained just how much the big man could help improve what's already been a stellar 2024-25 season start for Boston. The Celtics are currently 15-3 on the young year, and they seem poised for another title run after winning it all quite handily in 2023-24.
Porzingis and All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday were Celtics team president Brad Stevens' big 2023 offseason additions. Their two-way versatility helped put the club over the top and claim a record 16th championship this past summer. They joined a talented core that also included All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, All-Defensive guard Derrick White, and former five-time All-Star big man Al Horford, now a reserve.
On Garnett's "KG Certified" podcast, Pierce explained just how the advent of a Porzingis return can improve Boston in the East.
“When he out there, they look like they head and shoulders way better than the everybody else,” Pierce raved. “If you want to beat this healthy Celtics team, you got to come with some firepower.”
For his part, Garnett broke down how much Porzingis can befuddle opposing defenses.
“Man, you got to come with more than firepower. You got to do that s--- for 48 minutes. And you better hope like hell they ain't hitting threes. Like real s---. Because like that's a whole ‘nother thing,” Garnett said.
Last year, the injury-prone Porzingis was healthy for just 57 regular season games. Across those bouts, he averaged 20.1 points on .516//.375/.858 shooting splits, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 0.7 steals a night. Porzingis incurred an ill-timed injury early into Boston's 12-2 run through the Eastern Conference. Ultimately, he only suited up for seven total playoff games, with Horford picking up the slack and starting in most of the Celtics' 16-3 run to the 2024 title. When Porzingis did play, his was a more limited role. He averaged 12.3 points on .467/.345/.909 shooting splits, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.1 assists, and 0.7 steals.
