Celtics' Anfernee Simons Knows Exactly What He Needs to Improve This Year
The Boston Celtics will look a little different this season.
The departure of veteran big man Al Horford to the Golden State Warriors and superstar Jayson Tatum being out as he recovers from his Achilles tear, among others not returning this season, will take some time to get used to, but there is a new member of the Celtics that should give fans a reason to be hopeful.
Anfernee Simons was acquired by Boston from the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason, along with a pair of second-round picks in exchange for Jrue Holiday. The 26-year-old shooting guard spoke on the “winning player stigma” that exists in Boston via The Athletic's Jay King.
More news: Celtics Sign Free Agent Guard Just Days Before Start of Season
“I knew that I was going to get pushed in ways I’ve never been pushed and maybe play a different way that I’ve never played in my career, where I was always the guy making every single play, and it was always dependent on me, especially the last couple years,” Simons said. “And, so, now we got a whole bunch of veteran players that know how to play and know how to move the ball and know how to just play basketball a little bit more. And, so, that’s what I was excited about — being a part of that.”
How Anfernee Simons' Game Translates to the Celtics
Simons knows exactly what he needs to do, and has been embracing the more intense nature that comes with the hardwood.
Simons spent the last seven seasons as a member of the Trail Blazers after being drafted No. 24 overall in 2018. He now shifts from the nucleus of a young and talented core to a bench role for a Celtics team looking for a new identity.
More news: Celtics Starting Lineup Prediction as Opening Night Nears
"At first I was kind of overthinking [the bench role], but, you know, once I got out there I felt a little, you know, more comfortable," Simons said. "Obviously when you've been starting for, I don't know how many years now [two], you feel like [you're] changing the kind of routine that you've built the last couple of years. But I think those early years coming off the bench really helped me in trying to understand coming off the bench and the rhythm, and just the preparation coming off the bench."
Simons put up 19.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 0.9 steals per game across 70 starts last season. He will now go off the bench for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign, when he was behind superstar Damian Lillard in Portland.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.