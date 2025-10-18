Inside The Celtics

Celtics Sign Free Agent Guard Just Days Before Start of Season

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA: Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland (2) and forward Billy Richmond III (24) fight for a rebound against St. John's Red Storm guard Aaron Scott (0) during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA: Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland (2) and forward Billy Richmond III (24) fight for a rebound against St. John's Red Storm guard Aaron Scott (0) during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have brought on a free agent guard mere days prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

More news: Celtics’ Anfernee Simons Gets Honest on Adjusting to Bench Role

Sources inform Keith Smith of Spotrac that Boston has inked former St. John's guard Aaron Scott via an Exhibit 10 training camp agreement.

Given his Exhibit 10 contract status, Scott will likely be waived pretty soon, and in that scenario will probably sign an affiliate deal with Boston's NBAGL affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

More news: Celtics React to Shocking and Sudden Retirement of Former Star Guard

Bobby Manning of CLNS takes stock of the Maine squad's impending roster. Assuming Scott will join it, the group will be led by two-way rookie signings Amari Williams and Max Shulga, plus returning two-way signing Ron Harper Jr.

This story will be updated...

Latest Celtics News

feed

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News