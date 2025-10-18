Celtics Sign Free Agent Guard Just Days Before Start of Season
The Boston Celtics have brought on a free agent guard mere days prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.
Sources inform Keith Smith of Spotrac that Boston has inked former St. John's guard Aaron Scott via an Exhibit 10 training camp agreement.
Given his Exhibit 10 contract status, Scott will likely be waived pretty soon, and in that scenario will probably sign an affiliate deal with Boston's NBAGL affiliate, the Maine Celtics.
Bobby Manning of CLNS takes stock of the Maine squad's impending roster. Assuming Scott will join it, the group will be led by two-way rookie signings Amari Williams and Max Shulga, plus returning two-way signing Ron Harper Jr.
