Celtics Starting Lineup Prediction as Opening Night Nears
The Boston Celtics' starting line-up is expected to look quite different compared to opening night in 2024.
Most notably, Jayson Tatum will not be starting or with the team in general, rather he will watch the season start in street clothes.
Also, veterans Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were both traded during the summer, saving the team money and helping them stay under the luxury tax's second apron.
Fan favorite big man Al Horford left for the Golden State Warriors, starting a new chapter in his career alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.
With so many absences, head coach Joe Mazzulla faces the biggest test of his coaching career — trying to secure a playoff spot for this shallow Celtics roster.
Point Guard: Payton Pritchard
Even though Pritchard has excelled in the sixth man role, Tatum's injury presents the former Oregon Duck with a chance to take on a bigger offensive role, potentially serving as a primary ball-handler alongside Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
His high-effort defense, despite lacking the size to defend at an elite level, and floor spacing should help generate enough offense to find some success.
Shooting Guard: Derrick White
White has become a silent hero for the Celtics, contributing on both ends of the court with a high motor, making him a crucial player.
If he is healthy, White is unquestionable starter and leader on the Celtics.
Small Forward: Jaylen Brown
Brown has a minor hamstring injury that has been bothering him recently, but just like White, the former Cal product is a surefire starter and a top player in the NBA.
Tatum's absence will give Brown the chance to rise in the NBA hierarchy as more than just his teammates' co-star.
Power Forward: Chris Boucher
While the first three spots in the lineup are pretty straightforward, the two front-court positions are anything but.
Boucher stands out as the best option at the four, given his NBA experience and skillset. He has extremely long arms that can block shots regularly, and shoots the ball from deep well for a big man at 33.9 percent.
Center: Neemias Queta
Queta, who has been a favorite of coach Mazzulla, should get the starting nod, completing the starting lineup. He has good size and energy for the position and should bring the style that Mazzulla expects from a big man.
Luka Garza is the other center who can challenge for this spot, but his limited athletic profile will likely prevent him from surpassing Queta.
