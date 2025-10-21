Celtics Announce Jaylen Brown Injury News Ahead of Season Opener vs 76ers
The Boston Celtics will take on their division rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, on Wednesday for the 2025-26 season.
However, it's unclear whether they will have their star guard, Jaylen Brown, on the court. Brown is listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup.
The Celtics shared the news via X.
Brown said on Monday that he is unsure if he will play on Wednesday, and that remains the case on Tuesday.
However, he did say that he is feeling great and is taking things day-to-day. Brown is currently dealing with a hamstring issue that he suffered in the team's preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.
Brown exited the match and did not return; however, many view his exit from the game as more of the Celtics being cautious.
The 28-year-old four-time All-Star had this to say about his injury.
“I wasn’t too concerned,” Brown said. “ … I was fine. Maybe a little tweak, but nothing crazy.
On Tuesday, Brown went through practice, which was his second consecutive full practice. The team remains optimistic about his chances ot suiting up and playing in the first game of the season.
Nonetheless, the Celtics remain cautious about his status, but Brown practicing with the team is a promising sign for Wednesday.
Brown is entering his 10th season in the league, all with the Celtics. He has been a pillar for the franchise and community after they selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
Brown has been fantastic his entire career in Boston, averaging 19.0 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three in 603 games and 30.6 minutes of action.
As for last season, he was his incredible self, averaging 22.2 points per game and 5.8 rebounds in 63 games. This season, Brown will enter as the de facto No.1 option for the team, as they could play all season without their star forward, Jayson Tatum.
Tatum also landed on the injury report as he continues to recover from his Achilles tendon injury.
