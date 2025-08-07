Celtics Appear to Be Out of Running for All-Star Free Agent: Report
The Boston Celtics have been one of the more active teams this offseason, but it is not for the reason one thinks. The Celtics have trimmed a lot of money from their roster as they looked to get under the second luxury tax.
The Celtics did just that by trading away veteran forward Georges Niang. Boston traded Niang to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and is now under the dreaded second apron.
In a corresponding move, the Celtics signed veteran forward Chris Boucher. Because of that, NBA insider Brett Siegel noted how that could take the Celtics out of the running for All-Star free agent Ben Simmons.
"Boston and New York have been at the forefront of conversations surrounding Ben Simmons.
"After the Celtics just signed Chris Boucher, it appears as if the Knicks are the favorites to bring in Simmons on a minimum contract."
Prior to the trade, the Celtics appeared to be the favorite to land the former All-Star guard. Simmons has had a rough and painful few seasons, dealing with injury and poor play overall.
Although he has the size to be an elite player in the league, that has not translated, at least as of late. The 29-year-old played last season for the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers.
In 51 games last season, Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field in 22.0 minutes of action.
More recent reports suggest that the New York Knicks are frontrunners for the former LSU Tiger. That would put Simmons in the same division as the Celtics and give them a solid backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson.
Still, nothing is set in stone just yet — but if the Celtics are truly serious about Simmons, they'll likely explore every avenue to land the former All-Star.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons took home Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 and earned All-Star nods in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
