Celtics Announce Trade, Send $25.5 Million Forward West
The Boston Celtics have officially announced the massive trade from Tuesday.
Boston took to X to officially announce that they have traded forward Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for RJ Luis Jr.
The Celtics made the move to clear up cap space and get under the dreaded second apron luxury tax.
Many had predicted that Boston would either move Niang or Anfernee Simson, who both acquired a bit after the end of the 2024-25 season. The Celtics decided to part ways with Niang, and he will now head to Utah.
Niang had only spent a little less than a month in Boston after the deal officially went through on July 7. The Celtics acquired Niang as part of a three-team trade that sent Kristaps Porziņģis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, and Terance Mann and the draft rights to Drake Powell to the Brooklyn Nets.
The 32-year-old veteran has played nine seasons in the league with five different teams, which include the Jazz, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Atlanta Hawks.
Niang played in Utah from 2017-21. In four seasons in Utah, he averaged 5.5 points per game, 1.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.3 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. In his career, Niang averaged 7.4 points per game, connecting on 44.5 percent from the field in 544 games.
