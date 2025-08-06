What Did Celtics Get in the Georges Niang Trade?
The Boston Celtics had been looking for a way to unload Georges Niang since they brought him in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks.
They were able to do that, rerouting Niang to the Utah Jazz. This was a move that they wanted to make so that they could continue to shed salary to get under the second apron of the luxury tax.
In addition to a couple of second-round picks, RJ Luis Jr. was also included in the trade. So what exactly are the Celtics getting with the young guard?
Luis Jr. is a rookie who went undrafted. He was signed to a two-way deal by the Jazz after playing the last couple of seasons in college for the St. John's Red Storm.
Playing for Rick Pitino, a former Celtics coach, Luis Jr. had to learn to play some really hard-nosed defense. That's something that the Celtics are missing with Jrue Holiday now in Portland.
Luis Jr. has great size at the guard spot, standing at 6'7 and 215 pounds. His size allowed him to gobble up rebounds at a fantastic rate last season with the Red Storm.
Shooting is something that he will need to improve on if he wants to earn a spot in the rotation at some point in the next couple of years. He shot just 33.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc last year.
Right now, Luis Jr. isn't going to play much in Boston at all. They will send him to Maine to play in the G League in order for him to grow and refine his skills.
The Celtics did this move solely as a salary dump. If they get anything out of Luis Jr. at any point in his career, it would be a massive bonus.
Luis Jr. has a long road ahead of him to earn playing time for one of the best teams in the league when they are fully healthy. His work will start in the G League.
Last year for St. John's, Luis Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and two assists per game.
