Celtics Are Reportedly Willing to Trade Multiple Stars
The Boston Celtics have a critical summer ahead of them. It is not a stretch to call this offseason a monumental one for the Celtics, as they are projected to make numerous moves. Not only is that the case, but it is almost imperative for the team to make significant changes to their roster.
The Celtics are staring down a massive tax bill that could climb as high as $280 million. That staggering number is largely due to their bloated payroll and their designation as a repeater team — having exceeded the salary cap in three of the past four seasons.
If both salary and tax land where projections expect, Boston could be looking at a combined expense of $513 million for the upcoming year. Should that scenario unfold, the Celtics would face a slew of restrictions in how they can build their roster.
They wouldn’t be able to package contracts together in trades, go above 100 percent of a traded player exception, send out cash in deals, use existing trade exceptions, or sign waived players making $14.1 million or more.
Because of this, Boston is expected to be busy this summer. And according to ESPN’s Shams Charania on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, the Celtics’ main focus appears to be moving Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Sam Hauser. Outside of Jayson Tatum, it sounds like nobody’s off-limits.
"Are teams making big offers and calling about Jaylen Brown and Derrick White? One hundred percent. The Celtics prefer not to trade them, from my understanding, but listen, if they get a big offer, they have to look at everything. And I think they're going to get, you know, offers on the three guys that they're focused on. They're going to get offers potentially on Derrick White and Jaylen Brown. And I think between now and the draft and free agency, they're going to evaluate what makes sense from a value perspective."
The Celtics have put together an impressive run over the past several seasons. And while they’re still expected to be in the mix as contenders, this summer could very well signal the end of the road for a core that’s helped power nearly a decade of deep postseason pushes.
If this is where the chapter closes, Boston has already shown it can pivot quickly. The front office has a history of making bold, calculated moves that keep the team in the title conversation — even when the roster takes on a new shape.
