Celtics' Jaylen Brown Shares Positive Update Following Recent Knee Procedure
Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee this offseason. Brown has struggled with a knee injury at the end of the season, and it appeared to be a more significant issue than initially expected.
Although the knee procedure was not ideal, Brown appears to be in good spirits after the surgery. Brown posted this photo alongside his grandfather after surgery.
Brown was dealing with a lingering knee issue leading into the playoffs. Still, he managed to appear in all 11 of Boston’s postseason games. Roughly a week before the Celtics began their 2025 title defense, Brown received pain management injections to help manage the discomfort.
The knee had been bothering him for over a month, but Boston remained confident that he’d be good to go once the postseason started — and that turned out to be the case. Despite the ongoing issue and the need for injections, Brown was cleared and ready when it mattered most.
The 28-year-old is coming off a solid season and postseason. In the season, Brown averaged 22.2 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc in 34.3 minutes of action.
As for the playoffs, he did all he could to lead his team to another deep run. In 11 games, Brown averaged 22.1 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 36.5 minutes of action.
The Celtics have a crucial offseason ahead of them now, and Brown could be at the forefront of things. There is no secret that the Celtics will undergo a ton of changes, and it could involve Brown.
There are rumblings around the league that there is a chance Brown could be dealt in a trade. The likelihood of that is low, but if the Celtics decide to pull the trigger, it could help them tremendously with their salary cap.
Brown is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season, and he will be the focal point of the team with Jayson Tatum ruled out for most, if not all, of the season due to a torn achilles.
