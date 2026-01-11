SI

Jaylen Brown Rips Officiating After Celtics' Home Loss to Spurs: 'Give Me the Fine'

The Celtics star has grown tired of how Boston has been officiated in big games.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown was irate with the officiating in Saturday's loss to the Spurs.
The Celtics welcomed the Spurs to TD Garden on Saturday night, and in a playoff-like atmosphere, Boston fell to San Antonio 100-95 on their home floor.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half, which included a critical jumper with just under 20 seconds to play to ice the game. Derrick White finished with 29 points and Jaylen Brown scored 27 in a losing effort for the Celtics.

After the game, a visibly frustrated Brown took the officiating to task. The Celtics star lamented the free throw discrepancy as a key factor in the loss. The Spurs finished with 20 free throws to the Celtics' four.

"I'll accept the fine at this point. I thought it was some bulls--- tonight," Brown began. "I think they're a good defensive team, but they're not that damn good. I hope somebody can pull up the clips, because it's the same s--- every time we play a good team. It's like they refuse to call a foul and then they call touch fouls at the other end and that's just extremely frustrating. ...I'll take the f------ fine. Curtis and all them dudes were terrible tonight. I don't care, they can fine me whatever they want...I'm irate at how they officiated the game today ... give me the fine."

The Celtics are now 24-14 on the season. They travel to Indiana on Monday night and will look to get back on the right track against the Pacers.

