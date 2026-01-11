Jaylen Brown Rips Officiating After Celtics' Home Loss to Spurs: 'Give Me the Fine'
The Celtics welcomed the Spurs to TD Garden on Saturday night, and in a playoff-like atmosphere, Boston fell to San Antonio 100-95 on their home floor.
Spurs star Victor Wembanyama scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half, which included a critical jumper with just under 20 seconds to play to ice the game. Derrick White finished with 29 points and Jaylen Brown scored 27 in a losing effort for the Celtics.
After the game, a visibly frustrated Brown took the officiating to task. The Celtics star lamented the free throw discrepancy as a key factor in the loss. The Spurs finished with 20 free throws to the Celtics' four.
"I'll accept the fine at this point. I thought it was some bulls--- tonight," Brown began. "I think they're a good defensive team, but they're not that damn good. I hope somebody can pull up the clips, because it's the same s--- every time we play a good team. It's like they refuse to call a foul and then they call touch fouls at the other end and that's just extremely frustrating. ...I'll take the f------ fine. Curtis and all them dudes were terrible tonight. I don't care, they can fine me whatever they want...I'm irate at how they officiated the game today ... give me the fine."
The Celtics are now 24-14 on the season. They travel to Indiana on Monday night and will look to get back on the right track against the Pacers.