Celtics Could Consider Moving Superstar Despite Popular Belief
The Boston Celtics are a team that a lot of others around the league are watching carefully. They could end up changing their starting lineup significantly this summer.
Based on the luxury tax bill that is about to come due for them, they could end up trading at least a couple of starters in order to shed salary. The Celtics also won't have their best player next season.
Jaylen Brown has been perceived as the one guy on the starting lineup other than Jayson Tatum who is safe from being traded. That might not be the case anymore.
Read more: Celtics' Baylor Scheierman Reveals How Jayson Tatum's Injury Impacts His Future
The Celtics might be open to moving Jaylen Brown after all
Apparently, the Celtics might be open to moving more players on their roster than people initially thought. According to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, everyone except Tatum seems to be on the table.
Just because they are open to moving everyone besides Tatum doesn't mean that they want to. They would like to keep Brown if they can, only moving him if they get blown away with an offer.
Brown is the second-best player on the team. He will become the best player on the team for most of next season with Tatum gone because of the Achilles injury.
It would take a massive offer for the Celtics to be moved enough to trade Brown. They see him as someone who is just a small notch below Tatum in terms of his talent.
More Celtics news: Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Underwent Surprise Surgery on Knee
The Celtics are a team that can still make the playoffs if they keep Brown next season. If they move him, they have no shot at making the playoffs unless they win a play-in game.
Boston trading Brown would signal a complete rebuild around Tatum. It would take them another three years before they could contend for a title.
It is highly unlikely that Brown ends up getting traded this summer. The Celtics are too good with him and Tatum on the floord together. It's much more likely they part ways with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday instead.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Trade Idea Swaps Jrue Holiday For $26M Star Forward
Celtics Could Face Steep Punishment If Stars Aren't Traded
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.