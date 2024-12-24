Celtics Attend Maine G League Team Game to Support Demoted Guard
A huge swath of Boston Celtics personnel was out to support rookie guard Baylor Scheierman, along with two-way players Drew Peterson, Anton Watson, and JD Davison, as all were partaking at the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando on Sunday, per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation.
Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla, one-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-Defensive guard Derrick White, reserve forward Sam Hauser, backup big men Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta, and others were on hand for the younger players' big moment, notes ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
In that game, a 121-104 blowout of the Motor City Cruise, NBAGL affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, Scheierman stood tallest. The 6-foot-6 swingman scored 22 points on an inefficient 6-of-16 shooting from the field (3-of-12 from deep) and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six dimes, swiped a pair of steals and blocked two shots. Watson chipped in 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor and 1-of-1 shooting from the charity stripe, along with three boards, three steals and an assist. Peterson scored 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field, passed for seven dimes, grabbed five boards, and nabbed two steals. Davison logged 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting from floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, dished out seven assists, grabbed five rebounds, blocked a shot and stole one ball.
Off the Maine Celtics bench, Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 points while shooting 6-of-10 from the field (4-of-7 from long range) and 2-of-2 foul line shooting, while also grabbing seven rebounds, passing for one assist and blocking a shot.
For the Cruise, combo forward Lamar Stevens scored 21 points and grabbed nine boards, combo guard Alondes Williams chipped in 20, and center Tolu Smith logged an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.
For the Celtics proper, they were in Orlando anyway to prep for a Monday clash with the Magic. Although Orlando was missing star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the team managed to eke out a surprise 108-104 victory over the favored Celtics.
Rookie small forward Tristan da Silva, notching a rare start, led Orlando with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor (4-of-8 from long range) and 2-of-2 free throw shooting, plus three rebounds and a steal in the friendly confines of the Kia Center.
Next up for Boston is a Christmas Day matchup against the 10-17 Philadelphia 76ers, which should be a good opportunity for the Celtics to get back on track.
