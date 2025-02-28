Celtics Being Linked With Former Lakers Center Ahead of Free Agency
The Boston Celtics have been one of the better teams in the NBA again this season and they have their core pretty much set. But even the best teams are still looking ahead to the future to see what else they can add to the team.
For the Celtics, if they can add more talent around the edges, it could help them reach their goals. One area that the team could use more help in is within the frontcourt.
While the team has some players for this year, they could be very weak up front heading into next season. Kristaps Porzingis will likely still be there but his injury history is a little concerning.
Al Horford could retire and Luke Kornet could leave in free agency. This would leave a big hole for Boston but they could always address it within free agency.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report put together a list of trade targets for each NBA team and the Celtics were linked with a former center of the rival Los Angeles Lakers. That would be center Jay Huff, who has been having a nice year with the Memphis Grizzlies.
"Still, it wouldn't surprise if Boston dips into the big-man market. Al Horford is 38 years old and playing on an expiring contract, and Kristaps Porziņģis perpetually has trouble shaking the injury bug. Depth pieces could be coveted at a minimum, and Huff might have some admirers due to his combination of size (7'1") and outside shooting (1.4 threes per tilt at a 41.8 percent clip)."
Huff has averaged 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game over 47 games for Memphis this season. His biggest asset is his ability to space the floor, something that would likely interest the Celtics.
The big man has only been playing 12.2 minutes per game so with an increased role, he could see even more production. Memphis liked Huff enough to convert his two-way contract into a full NBA deal, showing the potential he has.
While this wouldn't be a splashy move by Boston, it could be a small addition that would give the team more depth across the board. Huff could likely flourish with the Celtics and the system they run but it remains to be seen how active this team will be during the offseason.
