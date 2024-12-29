Celtics Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Kristaps Porzingis Swapped For All-Star
When the Boston Celtics traded for star center Kristaps Porzingis before last season, everything seemed to click into place. The big man seemed to be the missing ingredient in the Celtics championship recipe, giving them a dominant presence inside.
However, Porzingis could also go out to the 3-point line and shoot the lights out as well. However, the biggest knock against Porzingis has been his injury concerns.
In this new trade scenario, the Celtics make the tough decision to move Porzingis and land an All-Star big in his place. Here is how the trade could look between the Celtics, Chicago Bulls, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Celtics receive: Nikola Vucevic and Torrey Craig
Bulls receive: Julius Randle, a 2025 first-round draft pick from Boston, a 2026 second-round draft pick from Minnesota, and a 2031 second-round draft pick from Minnesota
Wolves receive: Kristaps Porzingis and Dalen Terry
The big man missed most of the Celtics playoff run, returning for the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. While Porzingis is a strong fit with this team, his health is a bit of a question mark.
Boston has title dreams each season and behind him, the depth at the center spot is a little shaky. Al Horford is the next man up but he showed signs of decline in the playoffs last year.
Landing Vucevic would serve the Celtics well as his availability has been much better than Porzingis. While he gives up some defense, the Celtics have a stacked lineup of defenders around him to negate any of that.
Vucevic has played in at least 73 games in each of the past three seasons with the Bulls and he would also help lower the Celtics' tax penalties as well. Due to the new CBA, Boston will eventually have to cut salary if they want to avoid being heavily restricted when it comes to trades and even drafting players.
This deal could help keep most of the Celtics' core together for the long haul and would still allow them to win now. Vucevic has shot 45.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season, showing off his range.
In an ideal world, Porzingis stays with the team. But his injury history is concerning for a team that is all-in on winning the title right now.
