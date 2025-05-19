Inside The Celtics

Celtics' Brad Stevens Comments on Safety of Joe Mazzulla's Job

Nelson Espinal

May 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens watches practice before game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, commented on the job security of head coach Joe Mazzulla heading into a decisive and tumultuous off-season.

Stevens was participating in his media exit interview, where he fielded questions about the future of the franchise and was asked about the status of the team's coaching staff.

“We’re lucky to have Joe. We’re lucky to have the staff we have here," Stevens told reporters.

Stevens' comments come as the Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs at the hands of the underdog New York Knicks, who many wrote off heading into the matchup but managed to come out on top.

Mazzulla has been the subject of considerable scrutiny for his lack of significant adjustments in the series and his stubbornness to commit to shooting an extremely high volume of 3-pointers, regardless of whether they are falling on that night.

He also tends to empower players to take any shot they believe is appropriate, which can sometimes result in poor shot selection that may allow teams to stay competitive.

He also refused to give Luke Kornet much playing time over big man Kristaps Porzingis, who played poorly and was battling a mysterious illness.

In fairness to Mazzulla, the team was dealing with Porzingis's injury, alongside Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown being banged up, and he also lost Tatum during the series.

It would likely take a couple of catastrophic playoff exits before the Celtics actually move on from Mazzulla, considering the fact he has delivered the franchise a title and has a close relationship with the front office and the group of players.

It will be interesting to see if he can collaborate effectively with a new group of players who may join in the next couple of seasons.

