Celtics' Brad Stevens Slams Rumors About Him Leaving Boston
Brad Stevens, the President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics, has become a central figure in the team’s rise to prominence over the years.
However, rumors suggesting his potential departure have followed him for years, causing speculation about his future. Most recently, it was rumored Stevens may be in consideration for the head coaching job in Indiana, as he has lots of home roots connections there.
Stevens, who has been with the Celtics since 2013, recently addressed these rumors that he might leave the organization, making it clear once again that he has no intention of leaving Boston.
Throughout his tenure with the Celtics, Stevens has earned a reputation as one of the brightest minds in the NBA. Initially hired as head coach, he led the Celtics through a successful rebuilding process, ultimately guiding the team to multiple playoff appearances, including an NBA Finals run in 2022.
In 2021, Stevens transitioned from head coach to President of Basketball Operations, where he continued to play an instrumental role in shaping the team’s future, including the acquisition of key players and overseeing the team’s strategy.
Despite his success and deep connection to the Celtics, rumors about Stevens leaving the team have surfaced multiple times over the years.
He has been linked to high-profile positions, including the head coaching job for the Los Angeles Lakers, a potential takeover at Kentucky following John Calipari’s exit, and now recurring rumors suggesting he could take over the Indiana Hoosiers’ basketball program have begun to resurface.
In April 2022, Stevens addressed the rumors head-on, expressing his commitment to the Celtics organization.
“I don't get into any of the rumor stuff,” Stevens said at the time. “I've got a heck of an opportunity here. We've been here 11 years now and got the chance to see this team do a lot of cool things and go a long way.”
With the latest round of rumors circulating, Stevens felt the need to speak up once again.
“I thoroughly appreciate being a Celtic and love the people I get to work with every day,” he said, reaffirming his loyalty to the team and emphasizing that his focus remains on continuing to build a championship-contending roster in Boston.
Stevens' history with the Celtics and the NBA speaks for itself.
After years of success as a college coach at Butler University, where he led the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA championship game appearances, Stevens has enjoyed a remarkable career in Boston.
Whether on the sideline as head coach or behind the scenes in his current role, Stevens has played a key part in Boston's sustained success.
The constant rumors of his departure, while could be flattering, are simply distractions from his unwavering commitment to the Celtics.
As the team continues to aim for an NBA championship, Stevens remains focused on ensuring that Boston remains at the forefront of the league.
