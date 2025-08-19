Celtics Break Silence on Multi-Billion Dollar Sale of Franchise
The Boston Celtics announced the team's sale as the ownership transfers from long-time owner Wyc Grousbeck to private equity CEO Bill Chisholm.
The Celtics sale values the franchise at $6.1 billion, making it the largest American sports franchise sale to date.
The Los Angeles Lakers will soon break the record after billionaire Mark Walter agreed to buy the franchise for $10 billion.
For the time being, the Celtics will hold the record, and the organization released a statement regarding the transaction.
"Following unanimous approval from the NBA Board of Governors, an investor group led by William Chisholm has completed the acquisition of a majority control position in the 18-time NBA Champion Boston Celtics," the Celtics statement said.
"Chisholm will serve as Governor, and Wyc Grousbeck and Aditya Mittal will serve as Alternate Governors. Grousbeck will be a Co-Owner and CEO, running day to day operations with Chisholm and the existing basketball and business management teams."
Chisholm grew up in Massachusetts and attended college in New England, graduating from Dartmouth.
According to Bloomberg, the new owner has a vast knowledge of the franchise's history and was a fan from a young age.
He made his money through co-founding Symphony Technology Group, which does "data, software and analytics ventures," according to the company's website.
Sportico reports that the company has assets worth around $10 billion. Before founding this company, he worked at a risk assessment company and consulted for banks.
“This truly is a dream come true for me and my family,” Chisholm said in a statement.
“I feel so fortunate to be here as part of this new investor group, who are accomplished, driven people who care deeply about the Celtics and the Boston community.
"On behalf of our group I am thrilled to partner with Wyc, Brad Stevens and Rich Gotham to move this outstanding organization forward. We are committed to building on the legacy of the Celtics and raising banners, and I can’t wait for the team to get back out there this fall.
“I specifically want to thank Wyc, Steve Pagliuca and their group for their stewardship of the Celtics for the past 23 years; as a fan I am so grateful for what they have done for the Celtics and the community.”
